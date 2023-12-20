Cameron Thomas plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent action, a 125-108 loss to the Jazz, Thomas totaled 32 points.

Let's look at Thomas' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.4 21.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 2.8 Assists -- 2.3 2.2 PRA -- 30 26.3 PR -- 27.7 24.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Knicks

Thomas has taken 19.8 shots per game this season and made 9.0 per game, which account for 14.1% and 13.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.1 possessions per contest.

The Knicks give up 111.7 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 40.6 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.1 assists per contest.

The Knicks give up 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 24 15 1 1 1 1 1 2/13/2023 20 7 1 0 0 0 0 1/28/2023 13 5 1 1 1 0 2 11/9/2022 22 6 2 2 0 1 1

