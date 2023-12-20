New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Clinton County, New York, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beekmantown Senior High School at Northeastern Clinton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Champlain, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Plattsburgh Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Plattsburgh, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.