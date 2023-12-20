Donte DiVincenzo plus his New York Knicks teammates face off versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

DiVincenzo tallied eight points in his most recent game, which ended in a 114-109 win against the Lakers.

In this piece we'll break down DiVincenzo's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.3 10.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 2.5 Assists -- 1.8 1.8 PRA -- 13.9 15 PR -- 12.1 13.2 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.9



Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Nets

DiVincenzo is responsible for attempting 7.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.0 per game.

DiVincenzo is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.1. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 115.1 points per game.

The Nets concede 44.2 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nets have conceded 25.8 per game, 13th in the league.

The Nets allow 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 27 13 2 8 4 0 0

