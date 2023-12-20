Wednesday's game that pits the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) against the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-1) at Madison Square Garden should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-75 in favor of Duke. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Duke vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 77, Baylor 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-2.4)

Duke (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.4

Duke's record against the spread this season is 4-5-0, and Baylor's is 5-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Blue Devils are 5-4-0 and the Bears are 6-2-0.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +155 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.6 points per game (55th in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per contest (69th in college basketball).

The 36.2 rebounds per game Duke averages rank 203rd in the nation, and are 4.7 more than the 31.5 its opponents pull down per contest.

Duke connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 36.9% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Blue Devils average 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and allow 87.4 points per 100 possessions (125th in college basketball).

Duke wins the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 8.4 (fourth in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.9.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears' +188 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 88.4 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per outing (149th in college basketball).

Baylor ranks 127th in the nation at 38 rebounds per game. That's 8.7 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Baylor connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball) at a 42.1% rate (second-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make, at a 31% rate.

Baylor forces 12.4 turnovers per game (162nd in college basketball) while committing 12 (191st in college basketball).

