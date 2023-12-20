If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Erie County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Erie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

City Honors School at Math Science Technology Prep School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20

6:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Buffalo Academy Visual & Performing Arts at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Mgt