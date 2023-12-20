New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Erie County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
City Honors School at Math Science Technology Prep School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buffalo Academy Visual & Performing Arts at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Mgt
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.