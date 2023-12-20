Immanuel Quickley and the rest of the New York Knicks will be hitting the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Quickley put up 20 points in a 114-109 win against the Lakers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Quickley's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.8 13.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.2 Assists 2.5 2.7 1.8 PRA -- 20.5 17.4 PR -- 17.8 15.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.0



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Nets

Quickley has taken 11.4 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 12.3% and 11.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Quickley is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Quickley's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.1.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 115.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nets have conceded 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets are 13th in the league, giving up 25.8 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 23rd in the NBA, conceding 13.8 makes per contest.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 22 15 3 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 28 14 5 5 2 0 0 1/28/2023 28 16 6 3 4 0 1 11/9/2022 20 2 4 4 0 0 1

