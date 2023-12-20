Isaiah Hartenstein and his New York Knicks teammates will take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hartenstein, in his most recent game (December 18 win against the Lakers), put up nine points, 17 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Now let's examine Hartenstein's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Isaiah Hartenstein Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.1 6.5 Rebounds -- 6.4 8.9 Assists -- 1.3 1.9 PRA -- 13.8 17.3 PR -- 12.5 15.4



Isaiah Hartenstein Insights vs. the Nets

Hartenstein is responsible for taking 4.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.0 per game.

Hartenstein's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.1 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 19th in the league, conceding 115.1 points per game.

The Nets are the 21st-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Nets are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Isaiah Hartenstein vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 19 8 8 3 0 1 0 2/13/2023 24 8 5 1 0 0 1 1/28/2023 20 8 5 2 0 2 0 11/9/2022 15 2 5 0 0 0 0

