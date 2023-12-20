Jalen Brunson and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Brunson, in his most recent time out, had 29 points in a 114-109 win over the Lakers.

Let's break down Brunson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.6 26.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.4 Assists 6.5 5.8 6.8 PRA -- 35.3 38 PR -- 29.5 31.2 3PM 2.5 3.1 2.9



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Brunson has made 9.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 21.8% of his team's total makes.

Brunson is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brunson's Knicks average 100.1 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 115.1 points per game, the Nets are the 19th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per contest, the Nets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Nets are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 13.8 makes per contest.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 36 39 5 6 5 0 0 2/13/2023 36 40 2 5 6 1 0 1/28/2023 37 26 3 4 0 0 1 11/9/2022 31 14 4 2 1 0 0

