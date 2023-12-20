New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Jefferson County, New York today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Watertown Senior High School at Lowville Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Lowville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.