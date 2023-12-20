The New York Knicks, Josh Hart included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 114-109 win versus the Lakers, Hart totaled six points.

With prop bets available for Hart, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.7 8.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 4.8 Assists -- 2.8 2.9 PRA -- 16.1 16.3 PR -- 13.3 13.4



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 7.4% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.7 per contest.

Hart's Knicks average 100.1 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Nets concede 115.1 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Nets are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Nets concede 25.8 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the league.

Josh Hart vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 26 4 4 5 0 1 2 2/13/2023 28 27 4 2 4 0 1 11/27/2022 36 9 4 3 1 0 1 11/17/2022 30 7 6 2 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.