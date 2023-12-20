Julius Randle and the New York Knicks face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Randle, in his last showing, had 27 points and 14 rebounds in a 114-109 win over the Lakers.

Below, we break down Randle's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 22.6 27.3 Rebounds 10.5 9.6 9.7 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.3 PRA -- 37.4 42.3 PR -- 32.2 37 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 19.9% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.8 per contest.

Randle is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Randle's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.1 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 115.1 points per contest.

The Nets are the 21st-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Nets are the 13th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.8 assists per game.

The Nets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Julius Randle vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 35 21 8 8 4 0 0 2/13/2023 32 18 10 4 1 1 1 1/28/2023 38 19 10 8 1 0 1 11/9/2022 31 24 11 3 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.