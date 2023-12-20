The Brooklyn Nets (13-13) and Julius Randle's New York Knicks (15-11) face off at Barclays Center on Wednesday, December 20, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

Julius Randle vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 1050 895.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.4 34.4 Fantasy Rank 19 43

Julius Randle vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 5.2 assists and 9.6 boards per game.

The Knicks have a +71 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 114.5 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are giving up 111.7 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

New York prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It is collecting 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth in the league) compared to its opponents' 40.6 per outing.

The Knicks connect on 13.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.4 their opponents make while shooting 37.4% from deep.

New York and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Knicks commit 12.2 per game (fifth in the league) and force 13.2 (18th in NBA play).

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges provides the Nets 21.9 points, 5.5 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nets score 116.1 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 115.1 (19th in league) for a +26 scoring differential overall.

Brooklyn wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It pulls down 47 rebounds per game (second in league) compared to its opponents' 44.2.

The Nets connect on 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 38.7% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make, shooting 36.8% from deep.

Brooklyn has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.6 per game (10th in NBA) while forcing 11.3 (30th in league).

Julius Randle vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game 2.2 0.1 Usage Percentage 28.7% 25.9% True Shooting Pct 55.2% 58.4% Total Rebound Pct 15.2% 8.3% Assist Pct 23.6% 16.2%

