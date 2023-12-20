Knicks vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Brooklyn Nets (13-13), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center, will attempt to turn around a three-game losing stretch when hosting the New York Knicks (15-11). This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MSG.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Nets matchup.
Knicks vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and MSG
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Knicks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-1.5)
|233.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Knicks (-1.5)
|232
|-118
|+100
Knicks vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Knicks have a +71 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 114.5 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are allowing 111.7 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Nets have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 116.1 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.1 (19th in NBA).
- The two teams combine to score 230.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 226.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than this contest's total.
- New York has compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Brooklyn has put together a 17-9-0 ATS record so far this season.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jalen Brunson
|25.5
|-120
|25.6
|Julius Randle
|24.5
|-125
|22.6
|RJ Barrett
|17.5
|-115
|18.7
|Immanuel Quickley
|11.5
|-120
|14.8
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|8.5
|+100
|6.1
Knicks and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
|Nets
|+30000
|+12500
|-
