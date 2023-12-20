The Brooklyn Nets (13-13), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center, will attempt to turn around a three-game losing stretch when hosting the New York Knicks (15-11). This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MSG.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Nets matchup.

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MSG

YES and MSG Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Knicks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-1.5) 233.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Knicks (-1.5) 232 -118 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Knicks vs Nets Additional Info

Knicks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +71 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 114.5 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are allowing 111.7 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Nets have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 116.1 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.1 (19th in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 230.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 226.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than this contest's total.

New York has compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Brooklyn has put together a 17-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 25.5 -120 25.6 Julius Randle 24.5 -125 22.6 RJ Barrett 17.5 -115 18.7 Immanuel Quickley 11.5 -120 14.8 Isaiah Hartenstein 8.5 +100 6.1

Knicks and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Nets +30000 +12500 -

