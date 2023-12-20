The Brooklyn Nets (13-13) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (15-11) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MSG.

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 115 - Knicks 114

Nets vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)

Nets (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-0.8)

Nets (-0.8) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The Knicks (14-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 11.6% less often than the Nets (17-9-0) this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 9-7 against the spread compared to the 9-5 ATS record New York puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

New York and its opponents have eclipsed the total 57.7% of the time this season (15 out of 26). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (13 out of 26).

The Knicks have a .769 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-3) this season while the Nets have a .312 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-11).

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets score 116.1 points per game and allow 115.1, making them 12th in the league offensively and 19th on defense.

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is second-best in the league in rebounds (47.0 per game) and 21st in rebounds allowed (44.2).

At 26.1 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Brooklyn is 10th in the NBA in committing them (12.6 per game). It is worst in forcing them (11.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Nets are fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 14.7. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

