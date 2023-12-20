The Brooklyn Nets (13-13) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (15-11) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MSG.

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: YES and MSG

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Knicks vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 115 - Knicks 114

Knicks vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)

Nets (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-0.8)

Nets (-0.8) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The Knicks (14-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 11.6% less often than the Nets (17-9-0) this season.

New York covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 64.3% of the time. That's more often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (56.2%).

Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season (13 out of 26). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (15 out of 26).

The Knicks have a .769 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-3) this season, higher than the .312 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (5-11).

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Knicks are averaging 114.5 points per game (16th-ranked in league). They are ceding 111.7 points per contest at the other end (eighth-ranked).

With 40.6 rebounds allowed per game, New York is best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by averaging 45.5 boards per contest.

The Knicks haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 23.8 assists per contest.

New York ranks fifth-best in the NBA by averaging only 12.2 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 18th in the league (13.2 per contest).

So far this season, the Knicks are sinking 13.3 threes per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 38% (sixth-ranked) from three-point land.

