The Brooklyn Nets (11-9) are home in Atlantic Division action against the New York Knicks (12-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.

Knicks vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 21.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gives the Knicks 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mitchell Robinson is putting up 6.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He is making 57.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Knicks are receiving 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this season.

Josh Hart is averaging 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges averages 23.3 points, 4.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie puts up 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Royce O'Neale averages 8.1 points, 3.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith posts 11.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per game.

Cameron Thomas averages 24.3 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Knicks vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Knicks 116.6 Points Avg. 111.5 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 107.5 47.3% Field Goal % 44.8% 39.1% Three Point % 37.5%

