The Brooklyn Nets (13-13) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (15-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on YES and MSG. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Knicks vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -1.5 233.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 26 games this season, New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points.

New York has an average point total of 226.2 in its contests this year, 7.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks are 14-12-0 against the spread this season.

This season, New York has been favored 13 times and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.

New York has a record of 10-3, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Knicks have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks vs Nets Additional Info

Knicks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 7 26.9% 114.5 230.6 111.7 226.8 222.8 Nets 9 34.6% 116.1 230.6 115.1 226.8 228

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have gone 6-4 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Eight of Knicks' past 10 games have gone over the total.

New York owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-5-0) than it does in away games (9-7-0).

The Knicks put up 114.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 115.1 the Nets allow.

New York is 9-4 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 115.1 points.

Knicks vs. Nets Betting Splits

Knicks and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 14-12 9-5 15-11 Nets 17-9 9-7 13-13

Knicks vs. Nets Point Insights

Knicks Nets 114.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.1 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 9-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-5 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-9 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 115.1 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 11-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-0 12-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-1

