Knicks vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (13-13) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (15-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on YES and MSG. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Knicks vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-1.5
|233.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- In seven of 26 games this season, New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points.
- New York has an average point total of 226.2 in its contests this year, 7.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Knicks are 14-12-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, New York has been favored 13 times and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 10-3, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Knicks have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Knicks vs Nets Additional Info
|Knicks vs Nets Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Nets Injury Report
|Knicks vs Nets Prediction
|Knicks vs Nets Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|7
|26.9%
|114.5
|230.6
|111.7
|226.8
|222.8
|Nets
|9
|34.6%
|116.1
|230.6
|115.1
|226.8
|228
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have gone 6-4 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Eight of Knicks' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- New York owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-5-0) than it does in away games (9-7-0).
- The Knicks put up 114.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 115.1 the Nets allow.
- New York is 9-4 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 115.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Knicks vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|14-12
|9-5
|15-11
|Nets
|17-9
|9-7
|13-13
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks vs. Nets Point Insights
|Knicks
|Nets
|114.5
|116.1
|16
|12
|9-4
|13-5
|10-3
|9-9
|111.7
|115.1
|8
|19
|11-7
|13-0
|12-6
|12-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.