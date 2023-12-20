Find the injury report for the New York Knicks (15-11), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Knicks prepare for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (13-13) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 114-109 victory over the Lakers. In the Knicks' win, Jalen Brunson led the way with 29 points (adding four rebounds and three assists).

Knicks vs Nets Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back)

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MSG

