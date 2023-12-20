How to Watch Julius Randle, Knicks vs. the Nets: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (13-13) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (15-11) on December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Knicks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Knicks vs Nets Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, the Knicks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.
- New York is 14-3 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Knicks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at second.
- The Knicks record 114.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 115.1 the Nets give up.
- New York has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 115.1 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Knicks are averaging 0.6 fewer points per game (114.1) than they are in away games (114.7).
- Defensively New York has been better at home this year, surrendering 105.9 points per game, compared to 115.4 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Knicks have played better when playing at home this year, making 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 12.9 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jericho Sims
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.