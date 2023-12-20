The Brooklyn Nets (13-13) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (15-11) on December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Knicks.

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: MSG

Knicks vs Nets Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.

New York is 14-3 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Knicks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at second.

The Knicks record 114.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 115.1 the Nets give up.

New York has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 115.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Knicks are averaging 0.6 fewer points per game (114.1) than they are in away games (114.7).

Defensively New York has been better at home this year, surrendering 105.9 points per game, compared to 115.4 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, the Knicks have played better when playing at home this year, making 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 12.9 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Knicks Injuries