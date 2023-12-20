Sportsbooks have set player props for Julius Randle, Mikal Bridges and others when the New York Knicks visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Knicks vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +102)
  • The 24.5-point total set for Randle on Wednesday is 1.9 more points than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.9 fewer rebounds per game (9.6) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (10.5).
  • Randle's season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
  • Randle has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 6.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -108)
  • Jalen Brunson is posting 25.6 points per game, 0.1 higher than Wednesday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.
  • Brunson has picked up 5.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).
  • He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +106)
  • The 17.5-point over/under set for RJ Barrett on Wednesday is 1.2 lower than his season scoring average of 18.7.
  • He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
  • Barrett has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +104)
  • Wednesday's prop bet for Bridges is 21.5 points, 0.4 fewer than his season average.
  • He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
  • Bridges' assist average -- 3.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Bridges has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +116) 8.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +136)
  • The 15 points Spencer Dinwiddie has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (16.5).
  • He has averaged 0.3 less rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Dinwiddie has averaged seven assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (8.5).
  • Dinwiddie has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

