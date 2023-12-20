Sportsbooks have set player props for Julius Randle, Mikal Bridges and others when the New York Knicks visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Knicks vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 24.5-point total set for Randle on Wednesday is 1.9 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.9 fewer rebounds per game (9.6) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (10.5).

Randle's season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Randle has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 6.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -108)

Jalen Brunson is posting 25.6 points per game, 0.1 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Brunson has picked up 5.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +106)

The 17.5-point over/under set for RJ Barrett on Wednesday is 1.2 lower than his season scoring average of 18.7.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Barrett has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Wednesday's prop bet for Bridges is 21.5 points, 0.4 fewer than his season average.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Bridges' assist average -- 3.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +116) 8.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +136)

The 15 points Spencer Dinwiddie has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (16.5).

He has averaged 0.3 less rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged seven assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (8.5).

Dinwiddie has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

