Barclays Center is where the Brooklyn Nets (13-13) and New York Knicks (15-11) will go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Jalen Brunson is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, MSG

YES, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Knicks topped the Lakers on Monday, 114-109. Their top scorer was Brunson with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 29 4 3 1 1 3 Julius Randle 27 14 3 0 0 1 Immanuel Quickley 20 3 2 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 22.6 points, 9.6 boards and 5.2 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Brunson contributes with 25.6 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 5.8 assists.

RJ Barrett provides the Knicks 18.7 points, 4 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley averages 14.8 points, 3 boards and 2.7 assists, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Knicks receive 7.7 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 5.6 boards and 2.8 assists.

Watch Mikal Bridges, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 27.3 9.7 5.3 0.4 0.4 1.5 Jalen Brunson 26.8 4.4 6.8 1.6 0.1 2.9 RJ Barrett 17.9 4 2.5 0.3 0.4 1.2 Isaiah Hartenstein 6.5 8.9 1.9 0.7 1.6 0 Josh Hart 8.6 4.8 2.9 0.9 0.3 1.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.