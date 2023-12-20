MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets versus the Duke Blue Devils is one of two games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that has a MAC team in action.
MAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Toledo Rockets at Duke Blue Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ACC Network X
|Central Michigan Chippewas at North Dakota State Bison
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
