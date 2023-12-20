New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Madison County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Madison County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marcellus High School at Cazenovia Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Cazenovia, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
