Mikal Bridges and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bridges, in his previous game (December 18 loss against the Jazz), put up 13 points and five assists.

Below we will look at Bridges' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.9 22.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 4.8 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.6 PRA -- 31.2 30.6 PR -- 27.4 27 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Bridges's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Bridges has made 7.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Bridges' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 100.1 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 111.7 points per game.

The Knicks allow 40.6 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have conceded 26.1 per contest, 15th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 13.4 makes per contest, 19th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mikal Bridges vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 30 21 3 3 1 0 1 2/13/2023 29 7 5 3 1 1 0 1/2/2023 35 10 4 4 2 0 0 11/20/2022 33 13 6 5 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.