The New York Knicks (15-11) and Nicolas Claxton's Brooklyn Nets (13-13) collide with at Barclays Center on Wednesday, December 20, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES and MSG

YES and MSG Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center

Mikal Bridges vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 895.4 1050 Fantasy Pts Per Game 34.4 40.4 Fantasy Rank 19 43

Mikal Bridges vs. Julius Randle Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges' averages for the season are 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 47% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Nets have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 116.1 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.1 (19th in NBA).

Brooklyn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It grabs 47 rebounds per game (second in league) compared to its opponents' 44.2.

The Nets hit 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 38.7% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make, shooting 36.8% from deep.

Brooklyn has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.6 (10th in NBA) while forcing 11.3 (30th in league).

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 5.2 assists and 9.6 boards per game.

The Knicks have a +71 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 114.5 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are giving up 111.7 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The 45.5 rebounds per game New York averages rank sixth in the NBA, and are 4.9 more than the 40.6 its opponents pull down per outing.

The Knicks connect on 13.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.4 their opponents make while shooting 37.4% from deep.

New York and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Knicks commit 12.2 per game (fifth in the league) and force 13.2 (18th in NBA action).

Mikal Bridges vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game 0.1 2.2 Usage Percentage 25.9% 28.7% True Shooting Pct 58.4% 55.2% Total Rebound Pct 8.3% 15.2% Assist Pct 16.2% 23.6%

