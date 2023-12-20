New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Montgomery County, New York is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Montgomery County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons Senior High School at Canajoharie Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Canajoharie, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Western - Hudson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duanesburg High School at Oppenheim-Ephratah-St Johnsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Saint Johnsville, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Western - Mohawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Plain Senior High School at Northville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Northville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
