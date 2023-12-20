High school basketball competition in Montgomery County, New York is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Montgomery County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons Senior High School at Canajoharie Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Canajoharie, NY

Canajoharie, NY Conference: Section 2 - Western - Hudson

Section 2 - Western - Hudson How to Stream: Watch Here

Duanesburg High School at Oppenheim-Ephratah-St Johnsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Saint Johnsville, NY

Saint Johnsville, NY Conference: Section 2 - Western - Mohawk

Section 2 - Western - Mohawk How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Plain Senior High School at Northville Senior High School