The Brooklyn Nets (13-13), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center, will look to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the New York Knicks (15-11). This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MSG.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MSG

YES and MSG Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-1.5) 233.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Knicks (-1.5) 232 -118 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.5 points per game (16th in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Nets have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 116.1 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.1 (19th in NBA).

The two teams average 230.6 points per game combined, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 226.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

New York has covered 14 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Brooklyn has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cameron Thomas 25.5 -105 24.4 Mikal Bridges 21.5 -111 21.9 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.5 -105 15.0 Cameron Johnson 13.5 -111 13.9 Nicolas Claxton 12.5 +100 12.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Dorian Finney-Smith or another Nets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nets and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +30000 +12500 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.