Nets vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Brooklyn Nets (13-13), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center, will look to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the New York Knicks (15-11). This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MSG.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Knicks matchup in this article.
Nets vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and MSG
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-1.5)
|233.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Knicks (-1.5)
|232
|-118
|+100
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nets vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.5 points per game (16th in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per outing (eighth in the league).
- The Nets have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 116.1 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.1 (19th in NBA).
- The two teams average 230.6 points per game combined, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 226.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- New York has covered 14 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.
- Brooklyn has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.
Nets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Cameron Thomas
|25.5
|-105
|24.4
|Mikal Bridges
|21.5
|-111
|21.9
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|16.5
|-105
|15.0
|Cameron Johnson
|13.5
|-111
|13.9
|Nicolas Claxton
|12.5
|+100
|12.1
Nets and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+30000
|+12500
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
