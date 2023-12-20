Atlantic Division opponents square off when the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) welcome in the New York Knicks (12-8) at Barclays Center, beginning on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

Nets vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, MSG

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posts 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie puts up 14.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Royce O'Neale puts up 8.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 38% from the floor and 40% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 11.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Cameron Thomas averages 24.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is putting up 21.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's also sinking 43% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gives the Knicks 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Knicks are getting 6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this season.

Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nets vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Nets Knicks 116.6 Points Avg. 111.5 114 Points Allowed Avg. 107.5 47.3% Field Goal % 44.8% 39.1% Three Point % 37.5%

