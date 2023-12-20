The Brooklyn Nets (13-13) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (15-11) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center as just 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MSG. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -1.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played nine games this season that have had more than 233.5 combined points scored.

Brooklyn has a 231.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Brooklyn is 17-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Nets have won in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Brooklyn has a record of 5-11, a 31.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 7 26.9% 114.5 230.6 111.7 226.8 222.8 Nets 9 34.6% 116.1 230.6 115.1 226.8 228.0

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Nets have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

This season, Brooklyn is 10-3-0 at home against the spread (.769 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

The Nets' 116.1 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 111.7 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Brooklyn is 13-5 against the spread and 9-9 overall when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Nets and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 17-9 9-7 13-13 Knicks 14-12 9-5 15-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs. Knicks Point Insights

Nets Knicks 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 114.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 13-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 9-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 115.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.7 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 13-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-7 12-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.