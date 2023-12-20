Nets vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (13-13) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (15-11) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center as just 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MSG. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.
Nets vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-1.5
|233.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played nine games this season that have had more than 233.5 combined points scored.
- Brooklyn has a 231.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Brooklyn is 17-9-0 against the spread this year.
- The Nets have won in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Brooklyn has a record of 5-11, a 31.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nets vs Knicks Additional Info
Nets vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|7
|26.9%
|114.5
|230.6
|111.7
|226.8
|222.8
|Nets
|9
|34.6%
|116.1
|230.6
|115.1
|226.8
|228.0
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Nets have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- This season, Brooklyn is 10-3-0 at home against the spread (.769 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-6-0 ATS (.538).
- The Nets' 116.1 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 111.7 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 13-5 against the spread and 9-9 overall when it scores more than 111.7 points.
Nets vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|17-9
|9-7
|13-13
|Knicks
|14-12
|9-5
|15-11
Nets vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Nets
|Knicks
|116.1
|114.5
|12
|16
|13-5
|9-4
|9-9
|10-3
|115.1
|111.7
|19
|8
|13-0
|11-7
|12-1
|12-6
