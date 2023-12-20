Nets vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - December 20
The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (13-13) heading into their matchup with the New York Knicks (15-11) currently includes three players. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 from Barclays Center.
The Nets enter this game after a 125-108 loss to the Jazz on Monday. In the loss, Cameron Thomas paced the Nets with 32 points.
Nets vs Knicks Additional Info
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.6
|2.6
|1.6
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.5
|10.8
|6.7
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.7
|3
|3.5
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out (Ankle)
Nets vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and MSG
