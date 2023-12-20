The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (13-13) heading into their matchup with the New York Knicks (15-11) currently includes three players. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 from Barclays Center.

The Nets enter this game after a 125-108 loss to the Jazz on Monday. In the loss, Cameron Thomas paced the Nets with 32 points.

Nets vs Knicks Additional Info

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Out Back 6.7 3 3.5

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out (Ankle)

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

