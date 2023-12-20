The Brooklyn Nets (13-13) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (15-11) on December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.

This season, Brooklyn has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nets are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Nets average just 4.4 more points per game (116.1) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (111.7).

Brooklyn has put together a 9-9 record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets score 115.6 points per game at home, 0.9 fewer points than on the road (116.5). Defensively they give up 108.8 per game, 12.5 fewer points than on the road (121.3).

Brooklyn is giving up fewer points at home (108.8 per game) than away (121.3).

This year the Nets are picking up fewer assists at home (25.0 per game) than on the road (27.2).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Injuries