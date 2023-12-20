Oddsmakers have set player props for Julius Randle, Mikal Bridges and others when the New York Knicks visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MSG

YES and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Bridges on Wednesday is 0.4 lower than his season scoring average of 21.9.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Bridges' assist average -- 3.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +116) 8.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +136)

Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 15.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 7.0 assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (8.5).

Dinwiddie has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -135)

Wednesday's points prop for Cameron Thomas is 24.5. That is 0.1 more than his season average.

He grabs 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Randle on Wednesday is 1.9 more than his scoring average on the season (22.6).

His per-game rebound average -- 9.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (10.5).

Randle has averaged 5.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Randle has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +116) 8.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +136)

The 25.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 0.1 less than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Brunson has collected 5.8 assists per game, 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.