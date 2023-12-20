Mikal Bridges is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Brooklyn Nets (13-13) match up with the New York Knicks (15-11) at Barclays Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nets vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, MSG

YES, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Nets lost to the Jazz 125-108. With 32 points, Cameron Thomas was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Thomas 32 4 3 1 1 5 Spencer Dinwiddie 17 8 11 0 2 1 Mikal Bridges 13 1 5 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges posts 21.9 points, 5.5 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 15.0 points, 4.2 boards and 7.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Thomas averages 24.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Royce O'Neale is posting 7.9 points, 3.2 assists and 4.8 boards per contest.

Nicolas Claxton puts up 12.1 points, 9.2 boards and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 2.4 blocks.

Watch Bridges, Julius Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 16.3 4.9 8.0 1.5 0.4 1.8 Mikal Bridges 22.2 4.8 3.6 0.6 0.6 2.5 Nicolas Claxton 12.0 9.9 1.1 0.2 2.1 0.1 Cameron Thomas 19.9 2.6 2.2 0.4 0.4 2.4 Cameron Johnson 13.1 5.2 2.3 0.5 0.2 2.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.