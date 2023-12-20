Nicolas Claxton and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 125-108 loss to the Jazz (his last action) Claxton posted 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Claxton's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 12.0 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.9 Assists -- 1.4 1.1 PRA -- 22.7 23 PR -- 21.3 21.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Claxton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Claxton has made 5.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.1% of his team's total makes.

Claxton's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.1 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.2.

The Knicks give up 111.7 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Giving up 40.6 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the best team in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 26.1 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 23 9 8 3 0 1 0 2/13/2023 23 11 6 1 0 1 0 1/28/2023 35 13 12 6 0 3 0 11/9/2022 20 12 6 2 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.