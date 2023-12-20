New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Onondaga County, New York today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boquet Valley High School at Peru Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Peru, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Skaneateles Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Skaneateles, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at Cazenovia Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Cazenovia, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
