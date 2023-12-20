New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Otsego County, New York today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Otsego County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherry Valley-Springfield Senior High School at Sharon Springs Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Sharon Springs, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
