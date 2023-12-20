Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Three games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a Patriot team, including the matchup between the Merrimack Warriors and the Holy Cross Crusaders.
Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Merrimack Warriors at Holy Cross Crusaders
|10:30 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UMBC Retrievers at American Eagles
|12:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Binghamton Bearcats at Army Black Knights
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
