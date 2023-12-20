RJ Barrett plus his New York Knicks teammates face off versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 114-109 win against the Lakers, Barrett tallied 12 points and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Barrett's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.7 17.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.0 Assists -- 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 25.2 24.4 PR -- 22.7 21.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.2



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Barrett has made 6.4 shots per game, which accounts for 12.5% of his team's total makes.

Barrett is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Barrett's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.1.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 19th in the NBA, allowing 115.1 points per game.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked 13th in the NBA, conceding 25.8 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are 23rd in the league, giving up 13.8 makes per game.

RJ Barrett vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 28 15 2 1 2 0 0 2/13/2023 24 4 1 0 0 0 0 1/28/2023 31 24 6 2 3 1 0 11/9/2022 30 16 6 3 2 0 1

