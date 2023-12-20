New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Schoharie County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Schoharie County, New York today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Schoharie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schoharie Senior High School at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Berne, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherry Valley-Springfield Senior High School at Sharon Springs Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Sharon Springs, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
