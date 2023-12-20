Spencer Dinwiddie and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Dinwiddie produced 17 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks in a 125-108 loss against the Jazz.

Below we will look at Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.0 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.9 Assists 8.5 7.0 8.0 PRA -- 26.2 29.2 PR -- 19.2 21.2 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.8



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Dinwiddie has made 4.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Dinwiddie's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 100.1 possessions per contest.

The Knicks concede 111.7 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Knicks are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 40.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 26.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 13.4 makes per game, 19th in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 29 11 2 10 0 0 2 2/13/2023 33 28 3 4 3 0 1 12/27/2022 44 25 6 5 3 0 0 12/3/2022 30 17 9 9 3 1 0

