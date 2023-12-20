The St. John's Red Storm (6-2, 0-0 Big East) play the Xavier Musketeers (4-5, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other St. John's Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Players to Watch

  • Joel Soriano: 17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chris Ledlum: 10.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jordan Dingle: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Zuby Ejiofor: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Soriano: 17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Jenkins: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ledlum: 10.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dingle: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ejiofor: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Xavier Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Xavier AVG Xavier Rank
76th 80.4 Points Scored 75.6 157th
134th 69.1 Points Allowed 70.1 160th
19th 39.4 Rebounds 34.3 140th
2nd 15.6 Off. Rebounds 8.1 249th
61st 9.0 3pt Made 6.2 282nd
30th 17.3 Assists 17.6 24th
263rd 13.0 Turnovers 12.9 256th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.