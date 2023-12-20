The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Red Storm are 5.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 157.5 in the matchup.

St. John's vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -5.5 157.5

St. John's Betting Records & Stats

St. John's and its opponents have scored more than 157.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

St. John's has had an average of 149.4 points in its games this season, 8.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Red Storm's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

St. John's has won six of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Red Storm have been at least a -275 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. John's has a 73.3% chance to win.

St. John's vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 5 50% 80 156.3 69.4 139.3 147.9 Xavier 3 30% 76.3 156.3 69.9 139.3 148.3

Additional St. John's Insights & Trends

St. John's covered 10 times in 19 games with a spread in conference play last season.

The Red Storm average 80 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 69.9 the Musketeers give up.

St. John's has a 5-4 record against the spread and a 6-3 record overall when putting up more than 69.9 points.

St. John's vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 5-5-0 4-3 6-4-0 Xavier 6-4-0 2-0 5-5-0

St. John's vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Xavier 11-5 Home Record 15-2 3-8 Away Record 7-4 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

