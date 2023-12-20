Wednesday's game features the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) and the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) matching up at Carnesecca Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for St. John's according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The matchup has no line set.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Queens, New York

Venue: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 75, Xavier 74

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-0.4)

St. John's (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

St. John's record against the spread this season is 5-5-0, while Xavier's is 6-4-0. The Red Storm have hit the over in six games, while Musketeers games have gone over five times.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 80 points per game (80th in college basketball) and give up 69.4 per outing (144th in college basketball).

St. John's pulls down 42.1 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 33.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.4 boards per game.

St. John's hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (101st in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 35% rate.

The Red Storm rank 156th in college basketball by averaging 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 45th in college basketball, allowing 83.4 points per 100 possessions.

St. John's forces 13.6 turnovers per game (84th in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (244th in college basketball play).

