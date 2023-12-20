Wednesday's contest between the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) and Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) matching up at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 75-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of St. John's, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

St. John's vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 75, Xavier 74

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-0.4)

St. John's (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

St. John's has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Xavier is 6-4-0. The Red Storm have a 6-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm have a +106 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 80 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball and are allowing 69.4 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball.

St. John's pulls down 42.1 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) while conceding 33.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.4 boards per game.

St. John's connects on 2.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.2 (123rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Red Storm average 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (156th in college basketball), and allow 83.4 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball).

St. John's and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 12.6 per game (244th in college basketball) and force 13.6 (84th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.