Wednesday's game between the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) and Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at Carnesecca Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with St. John's taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the spread (6.5) versus St. John's. The two sides are expected to go under the 157.5 over/under.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

St. John's vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 75, Xavier 74

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+6.5)



Xavier (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



St. John's record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, while Xavier's is 6-4-0. The Red Storm are 6-4-0 and the Musketeers are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score 156.3 points per game combined, 1.2 less than this matchup's total.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 80 points per game (76th in college basketball) and allow 69.4 per outing (144th in college basketball).

The 42.1 rebounds per game St. John's averages rank 23rd in the nation, and are 8.4 more than the 33.7 its opponents grab per contest.

St. John's hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (122nd in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (101st in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 35% rate.

The Red Storm score 96.2 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball), while giving up 83.4 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball).

St. John's has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (242nd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (82nd in college basketball).

