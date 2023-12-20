Wednesday's contest between the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) and Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) matching up at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 75-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of St. John's, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 159.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena Line: St. John's -5.5

St. John's -5.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): St. John's -250, Xavier +195

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

St. John's vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 75, Xavier 74

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+5.5)



Xavier (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)



St. John's has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Xavier is 6-4-0. The Red Storm have a 6-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 156.3 points per game combined, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (scoring 80 points per game to rank 77th in college basketball while allowing 69.4 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball) and have a +106 scoring differential overall.

St. John's is 22nd in the nation at 42.1 rebounds per game. That's 8.4 more than the 33.7 its opponents average.

St. John's connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.2). It is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (101st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35%.

The Red Storm average 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (158th in college basketball), and allow 83.4 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

St. John's forces 13.6 turnovers per game (82nd in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (241st in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.