The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East action against the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

This season, the Red Storm have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.

St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 64th.

The Red Storm put up 10.1 more points per game (80) than the Musketeers allow (69.9).

When St. John's puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 6-3.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Xavier is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at second.

The Musketeers score an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm allow.

Xavier has a 6-3 record when giving up fewer than 80 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively St. John's performed better at home last year, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game in away games.

Defensively the Red Storm were better at home last year, giving up 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 on the road.

St. John's drained 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (80.5) last season.

At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).

Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more triples on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena 12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center 12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden 12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule