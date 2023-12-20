How to Watch St. John's vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East action against the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
St. John's Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Storm have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.
- St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 64th.
- The Red Storm put up 10.1 more points per game (80) than the Musketeers allow (69.9).
- When St. John's puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 6-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
- Xavier is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at second.
- The Musketeers score an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm allow.
- Xavier has a 6-3 record when giving up fewer than 80 points.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively St. John's performed better at home last year, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Red Storm were better at home last year, giving up 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 on the road.
- St. John's drained 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (80.5) last season.
- At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).
- Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more triples on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 86-80
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|W 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.