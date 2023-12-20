The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East action against the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights

  • This season, the Red Storm have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.
  • St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 64th.
  • The Red Storm put up 10.1 more points per game (80) than the Musketeers allow (69.9).
  • When St. John's puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 6-3.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Xavier is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at second.
  • The Musketeers score an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm allow.
  • Xavier has a 6-3 record when giving up fewer than 80 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively St. John's performed better at home last year, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Red Storm were better at home last year, giving up 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 on the road.
  • St. John's drained 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (80.5) last season.
  • At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more triples on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

