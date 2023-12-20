The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East action versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

In games St. John's shoots better than 39.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 23rd.

The Red Storm record 80 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 69.9 the Musketeers give up.

St. John's is 6-3 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.5% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at second.

The Musketeers score 6.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Red Storm allow (69.4).

When Xavier gives up fewer than 80 points, it is 6-3.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's scored 77.6 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

The Red Storm gave up 70 points per game in home games last year, compared to 82.8 in away games.

St. John's sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged on the road (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).

Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (40.5%) than at home (38%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena 12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center 12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden 12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule