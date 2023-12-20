The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East action versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • In games St. John's shoots better than 39.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 23rd.
  • The Red Storm record 80 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 69.9 the Musketeers give up.
  • St. John's is 6-3 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.5% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at second.
  • The Musketeers score 6.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Red Storm allow (69.4).
  • When Xavier gives up fewer than 80 points, it is 6-3.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's scored 77.6 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
  • The Red Storm gave up 70 points per game in home games last year, compared to 82.8 in away games.
  • St. John's sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged on the road (80.5).
  • At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (40.5%) than at home (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.