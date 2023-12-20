How to Watch St. John's vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East action versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Villanova vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
- Baylor vs Duke (TBA ET | January 1)
- North Carolina vs Oklahoma (TBA ET | January 1)
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- In games St. John's shoots better than 39.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 23rd.
- The Red Storm record 80 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 69.9 the Musketeers give up.
- St. John's is 6-3 when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.5% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at second.
- The Musketeers score 6.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Red Storm allow (69.4).
- When Xavier gives up fewer than 80 points, it is 6-3.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's scored 77.6 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
- The Red Storm gave up 70 points per game in home games last year, compared to 82.8 in away games.
- St. John's sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged on the road (80.5).
- At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
- Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (40.5%) than at home (38%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 86-80
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|W 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.