The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 64th.

The Red Storm score 10.1 more points per game (80) than the Musketeers give up (69.9).

When St. John's totals more than 69.9 points, it is 6-3.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.5% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Xavier has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at second.

The Musketeers' 76.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm give up.

Xavier is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 80 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's scored 77.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of two points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Red Storm ceded 70 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 82.8.

St. John's drained 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).

At home, Xavier made 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than away (40.5%) too.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena 12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center 12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden 12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule