The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 64th.
  • The Red Storm score 10.1 more points per game (80) than the Musketeers give up (69.9).
  • When St. John's totals more than 69.9 points, it is 6-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.5% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
  • Xavier has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at second.
  • The Musketeers' 76.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm give up.
  • Xavier is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 80 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's scored 77.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Red Storm ceded 70 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 82.8.
  • St. John's drained 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).
  • At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
  • At home, Xavier made 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than away (40.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.