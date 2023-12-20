How to Watch St. John's vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 64th.
- The Red Storm score 10.1 more points per game (80) than the Musketeers give up (69.9).
- When St. John's totals more than 69.9 points, it is 6-3.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.5% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
- Xavier has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at second.
- The Musketeers' 76.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm give up.
- Xavier is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 80 points.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's scored 77.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Red Storm ceded 70 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 82.8.
- St. John's drained 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).
- At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
- At home, Xavier made 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than away (40.5%) too.
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 86-80
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|W 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
