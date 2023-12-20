Big East foes battle when the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at Carnesecca Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
  • St. John's is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 64th.
  • The Red Storm record 80 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 69.9 the Musketeers allow.
  • St. John's is 6-3 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.5% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
  • Xavier has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.5% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 240th.
  • The Musketeers average 6.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Red Storm allow (69.4).
  • When Xavier allows fewer than 80 points, it is 6-3.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, St. John's averaged two more points per game (77.6) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).
  • The Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (82.8).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, St. John's performed better at home last year, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged on the road (80.5).
  • At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.1.
  • At home, Xavier sunk 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.