How to Watch St. John's vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Big East foes battle when the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at Carnesecca Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- St. John's is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 64th.
- The Red Storm record 80 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 69.9 the Musketeers allow.
- St. John's is 6-3 when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.5% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
- Xavier has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.5% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 240th.
- The Musketeers average 6.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Red Storm allow (69.4).
- When Xavier allows fewer than 80 points, it is 6-3.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, St. John's averaged two more points per game (77.6) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).
- The Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (82.8).
- In terms of three-point shooting, St. John's performed better at home last year, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged on the road (80.5).
- At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.1.
- At home, Xavier sunk 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) too.
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 86-80
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|W 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
