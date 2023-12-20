Big East foes battle when the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at Carnesecca Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Musketeers allow to opponents.

St. John's is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 64th.

The Red Storm record 80 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 69.9 the Musketeers allow.

St. John's is 6-3 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.5% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Xavier has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.5% from the field.

The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 240th.

The Musketeers average 6.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Red Storm allow (69.4).

When Xavier allows fewer than 80 points, it is 6-3.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, St. John's averaged two more points per game (77.6) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).

The Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (82.8).

In terms of three-point shooting, St. John's performed better at home last year, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged on the road (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.1.

At home, Xavier sunk 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) too.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena 12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center 12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden 12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule